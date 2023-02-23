Franklin County crews, residents cleaning up from wintry mix

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Cleanup from this week’s winter weather continued through the day in Franklin County and it wasn’t just public works crews doing the work.

There were scenes of white snow all across the roads and lawns in Greenfield on Thursday, but it did not stop people from going about their day. However, the winter weather also means a long day of work for the city’s Department of Public Works crews. Field superintendent Paul Newell told Western Mass News that operations began as soon as Wednesday night.

“We pretreated the roads starting at around 6:00 last night and probably ended at around 10:30 or 11:00…The concern was if we plowed all this right off, ice would have built up, and we would have had a big problem, so we held off on plowing until the early morning here at around 7:00,” Newell added.

They had about 25 trucks out across the area and clearing the roads.

“It’s important to get the streets cleaned first. That’s our main goal in the operation…It’s going to take the guys probably about five to six hours to do the streets completely. I’m hoping we can do it in one plowing operation,” Newell explained.

However, DPW crews were not alone. We found residents clearing roads and sidewalks with their own plows. That included 62-year-old Patricia Banas, who used a snowblower for the first time ever.

“It’s fun to be able to use it. I’ve been making the joke to everyone that the reason it hasn’t snowed is because, for the first time in my life, I do have a snowblower, so I’m surprised I got to use it at all this year to be honest with you,” Banas added.

She even cleared her friends’ and neighbors’ sidewalks.

We asked if she is hoping for more snow before the season ends.

“The kids want a couple more snowmen and a couple more chances to slide, so I say, yes,” Banas said.

Meanwhile, Newell has his eye on more snow in the forecast for next week.

“We’ll be evaluating the equipment after this storm, make sure everything is ready to go, and we’ll be storm planning for that one in the coming days,” Newell added.

Newell said some DPW equipment may be out and about during the early hours of Friday morning to make sure residents and others can get around safely.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.