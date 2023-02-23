Getting Answers: meeting held on the future of Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A meeting is being held Thursday afternoon to potentially determine the future of the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. We’re told the meeting started around 3 p.m. for business owners at the mall and is being led by the Western Mass. Economic Development Council.

In recent years, many businesses, including Macy’s, JCPenney, Sears, and the cinemas have all left.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that he is currently working with the city’s chief development officer, Tim Sheehan, the economic development council, and mall ownership to unveil new plans to revitalize the 46-acre space.

“Overall, this will be a huge shot in the arm for that massive property there, which everybody agrees, which is much, much needed…It will add to the vibrancy of the Boston Road quarter. It will also continue to help out with the tax base and so we’re excited by it,” Sarno explained.

Sarno added that he’s also aware of the existing business owners inside as they are learning about how future plans for the mall will affect them. Just last year, a celebration was held for 22 Latino-owned businesses honored for their efforts to keep the mall open.

We are in contact with business owners in that meeting and will keep you posted as soon as we receive updates.

