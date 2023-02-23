I-291 on-ramp in Springfield to be closed overnight for emergency repairs

Road work generic
Road work generic(MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An on-ramp onto a busy local highway will be closed in Springfield overnight.

The Springfield Department of Public Works said that MassDOT will be closing the on-ramp from St. James Avenue northbound to I-291 eastbound overnight Thursday into the morning hours of Friday.

The closure is needed so that crews can perform “emergency repairs,” according to the DPW.

Signage will be posted for motorists to be detoured around the area.

