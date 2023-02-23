Indian Orchard man arrested on outstanding warrants after Ludlow traffic stop

One person was arrested this week after a traffic stop in Ludlow.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Yasin Mohammed Ibrahim, 26, of Indian Orchard was pulled over on West Street Saturday night for a revoked Massachusetts registration.

Police later discovered that Ibrahim reportedly had a suspended drivers license and three outstanding arrest warrants. An FBI arrest warrant from Phoenix was also active against Ibrahim at the time of the arrest.

Ibrahim was then taken into custody without incident and was booked. He was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Tuesday and is being held pending rendition on the outstanding FBI warrant.

