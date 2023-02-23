Light freezing rain back briefly tonight, then windy and colder to end the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties through 4AM Friday.

Wind Advisory in effect for Berkshire County and western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 5AM to 7PM Friday.

After an icy morning, we’ve seen occasional freezing drizzle today with temperatures holding steady in the upper 20s. Cloudy and cold with a light northeasterly breeze has kept the day feeling raw.

Another wave of icy precipitation will roll through western Mass tonight, likely a few hours before midnight. (8pm to 12mn) This next round looks light and scattered and fairly quick, but may cause more icy road conditions, therefore the Advisory is extended through 4am. Temperatures climb a bit overnight along with increasing breezes, which may help to get rid of a lot of ice for the tomorrow morning’s commute.

An Arctic cold front moves through tomorrow mid-morning, bringing strong wind gusts up to 40 mph in the valley, but up to 50 in elevated areas where a Wind Advisory has been issued. Much of tomorrow will be in the 20s with wind chills plummeting into the teens and single digits during the afternoon. Minus a stray snow shower or squall in the Berkshires, the day looks dry with some sunshine.

Clear and much colder Friday night with temperatures falling into the single digits. Wind gets much lighter, but we do keep a breeze, so wind chills likely fall below 0!

Our weekend stays mostly cloudy and cold with lighter breezes. A few weak systems swinging through New England may bring occasional flurries or snow showers, but they shouldn’t bring much, if any accumulation. A full winter weekend to wrap up the month!

But we aren’t done yet as another storm system moves in late Monday into Tuesday and this is looking more and more like, perhaps a snowstorm! Stay tuned!

