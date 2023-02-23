Longmeadow Police searching for package theft suspect

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Longmeadow are asking for your help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a package from a home on Lynnwood Drive around noon on Wednesday.

Surveillance pictures show that the suspect was wearing a blue jacket with dark pants and a hat. He also appeared to have facial hair and glasses.

Police also said that the suspect fled in a red SUV, most likely a Toyota.

Anyone with any information on who this person may be is being asked to contact Longmeadow Police at (413) 565-4199.

