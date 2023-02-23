Snow and icy weather continues in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News crews watched the snow and rain mix in the unseasonably mild winter in Franklin County.

In Greenfield, the city declared a parking ban which will remain in effect until noon on Thursday.

Western Mass News caught up with a local woman as she was getting some last-minute shopping done.

“That is why I am here! I don’t want to go out tomorrow morning for anything we don’t have!”

Kate Arsenault, a Greenfield resident told us that she’s eager to catch a glimpse of winter and hopes it won’t stick around too much longer.

“This will do it for me! I’m good!” said Arsenault. “It’s nice to have something kind of normal for winter. It makes me feel a little odd when things feel a little too warm and you don’t get snow.”

As temperatures dip below freezing, there’s a concern for slick roadways.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead and use caution while on the roads.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a statement:

“We urge drivers to pay attention to the forecast as the wintery mix, combined with temperatures near or below freezing, will make untreated surfaces hazardous,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Drivers should anticipate a coating of snow or slushy conditions on pavement, fallen tree debris, and possibly fallen utility wires. Members of the public who must travel should expect that trips will take longer than usual.”

Mass DOT has more than 400 pieces of equipment out-treating highways.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.