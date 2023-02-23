Speed restriction in place on Mass Pike
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A speed restriction is in place on the Massachusetts Turnpike Thursday morning.
According to the department of transportation, a 40 mph limit is in place from the New York border east to Boston.
The restriction is in place for all lanes in both directions as a wintry mix continues to fall across the area.
The department of transportation has 1,363 pieces of equipment deployed to clear and treat roadways.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.