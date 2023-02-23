Speed restriction in place on Mass Pike

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A speed restriction is in place on the Massachusetts Turnpike Thursday morning.

According to the department of transportation, a 40 mph limit is in place from the New York border east to Boston.

Rain, freezing rain continues and I-90 speed restriction of 40 mph still in place NY-Boston. MassDOT has ~1363 pierces equipment deployed in storm ops. pic.twitter.com/fdi7oxkqgM — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 23, 2023

The restriction is in place for all lanes in both directions as a wintry mix continues to fall across the area.

The department of transportation has 1,363 pieces of equipment deployed to clear and treat roadways.

