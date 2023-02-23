Suspect arrested in connection with deadly 2022 Springfield crash

Alex Rankins
Alex Rankins(Springfield Police)
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly crash that occurred last May.

Officers arrested 44-year-old Alex Rankins of Springfield in connection with a crash on May 20, 2022 at the intersection of Boston Road and Barber Street.

Investigators said Rankins was allegedly the driver of a car that struck a motorcycle. The adult male operator of that motorcycle was rushed to Baystate Medical Center, where he died that afternoon.

Rankins has been charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.

