Trial begins for retired Westfield police officer accused of killing his wife

By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The murder trial is now underway for a retired Westfield police officer, Brian Fanion, who is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Amy Fanion, in May 2018. At the time, Fanion was a detective with the Westfield Police Department.

After the final juror was seated Thursday morning, the jury heard opening statements. The prosecution argued that evidence will prove Fanion’s motive was that he was having an affair and he did not want to share his retirement with his wife.

“On May 8, 2018, that defendant, Brian Fanion, shot and killed his wife, Amy Fanion. He shot her in the head because Amy Fanion was the only thing standing in between that defendant and the rest of his life,” said Hampden District Attorney Mary Sandstorm.

Brian Fanion’s defense attorney, Jeffrey Brown, argued that Amy shot and killed herself on that day and that he tried to stop her.

“He could never shoot his wife of 30-plus years. He could never shoot the mother of his children. He could never shoot a daughter, sister, and pillar of the Hanson family,” Brown noted.

Some witnesses were called Thursday afternoon and gave testimony to the jury. We’ll have more on that tonight at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

