Westfield crews respond to garage fire on North Road
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, Westfield firefighters responded to a home on North Road for reports of a fire.

Western Mass News spoke with Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Hart who said the fire began in the garage.

“Fire came in this afternoon around 10 of 2:00,” said Chief Hart. “It was reported as a basement fire smell coming from the garage. Upon arrival, we found the fire in the garage contained in a small area. There is significant smoke damage throughout the house.”

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is not considered suspicious.

