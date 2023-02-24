Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown

Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time. (Source: KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - For the second time, an Andean bear got out of its enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo.

On Thursday, officials with the zoo said the bear named Ben escaped its enclosure after crawling through a hole in the mesh habitat where the material connects for support.

Zoo visitors shared with KMOV that they were told to move away from the area while crews searched for the animal.

Saint Louis Zoo officials said a lockdown was issued until the bear was darted by the team and moved back to its indoor habitat.

According to the zoo, the incident lasted about 50 minutes.

Ben previously escaped his enclosure in the River’s Edge exhibit on Feb. 7.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arctic front comes through with gusty wind Friday and colder air follows it.
Light freezing rain back briefly tonight, then windy and colder to end the week
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays
FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
$1.35 billion lottery winner in Maine comes forward to collect prize money
A pizza restaurant has gone viral for seeking "non-stupid people" for its current job openings.
Pizzeria goes viral for looking to hire ‘non-stupid people’
GA Agawam Post Office
Getting Answers: missing drive-up mailbox at Agawam post office

Latest News

An icy start Thursday morning, Feb. 23,2023 around Thurston County, Wash. greeted the hearty...
Winter storms sow more chaos, shut down much of Portland
Brutal cross-country winter storms disrupt thousands of flights.
Blizzards, snow, ice disrupt thousands of flights
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock address the United Nations General Assembly before...
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
A TV screen displayed at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news program...
North Korea says it test-fired long-range cruise missiles