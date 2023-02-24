City leaders discuss living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders will gather for a virtual meeting on the status of living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments.

Springfield city councilors looked for answers when it comes to code enforcement and addressing the serious issues tenants are experiencing at Springfield Gardens.

Attorney Rich Herbert who represents Springfield Gardens had this message at the start of Thursday night’s meeting.

“We’re here to accept the criticism, we’re here to address the criticism, but really focused on a plan moving forward since this is obviously such an important thing,” said Attorney Herbert.

Tenants went on to express their maintenance concerns and said they have gone unresolved.

City leaders raised questions about what the landlord has done to remedy these issues and potential solutions moving forward.

Joel Fellman, who represents many of the tenants, shared what he hopes to see change.

“From the tenant’s side, we would ask that the city uses all its resources that are available,” said Attorney Fellman. “I know that code is doing what code can do and we ask that they redouble their efforts and maximize the penalties that they are seeking in every case.”

Steve Decelets from Code Enforcement said there are more than 300 active legal complaints being investigated right now. The largest number of cases the department has had to ever handle at a time, the numbers are growing.

Deputy City Solicitor, Lisa DeSousa said the city’s code enforcements is overwhelmed with the number of complaints from Springfield Garden buildings. She said they currently have more than 100 open cases.

Attorney DeSousa said represents about 1 in 10 units that Springfield Gardens owns.

Western Mass News will provide more from tonight’s meeting, including the possibility of receivership.

