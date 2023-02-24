Fallen trees and power lines lead to power outages, road closures in local towns

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - People across western Massachusetts experienced power outages, downed power lines, or fallen trees on Friday and we’re told that the high winds and icy overnight conditions played a role.

In Wilbraham, a portion of Main Street was closed off as crews removed a fallen tree from a house. Over in East Longmeadow, an area of Prospect Street was closed down between Chestnut Street and Westernview Drive due to downed electrical wires. National Grid said that serious repairs are needed. In Westhampton, 77 percent of Eversource customers were without power for part of the day Friday.

Western Mass News spoke with Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress. She said crews were sent out early Friday morning.

“When that wind really kicked up, that’s when we saw a lot of trees and branches coming down and that happened all across our service territory, so we had something like 100 crews responding and getting the power back on as quickly and safely as possible,” Ress explained.

The high winds on Friday and overnight icy conditions from Thursday created some unique challenges for those crews. “We were also dealing with ice, so some of the roads might not have been as clear. Also, there was some ice accumulated in the branches, so that means even as they are working up there, there is still the threat of branches coming down,” Ress added.

As the forecast continues to show winter storms in our future, Ress said it’s important people address any trees that look to be leaning or are unhealthy. She also asked that people call 911 when they see downed power lines and stay far away from them.

