Fallen trees damage Conway birds of prey rehab center

CONWAY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The owner of the Mass. Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center in Franklin County has been rescuing birds for many years, but after a recent storm moved through, the center is in need of help itself.

Since 1969, the center in Conway has been rescuing owls, falcons, eagles, and other birds before they are healthy enough to be released into the wild.

“Day and night, believe me, I get calls all the time, but I love it. It’s something I really enjoy doing,” said center owner Tom Ricardi.

However, now, Ricardi is in a little bit of a pickle himself. A recent arctic blast with heavy winds brought down several trees, including a big one that damaged at least two enclosures and killed three birds, but he said it could have been much worse.

“If that tree fell two or three feet to the right, it would have wiped out half a dozen enclosures that have a lot of birds in them,” Ricardi added.

While Ricardi continues to care for 65 birds on the property, he still needs to get the trees removed, which he said costs thousands of dollars. Word has gotten out and donations have started to come in. The long-time rehabilitator told Western Mass News he is thankful for the support.

“The phone never stops ringing for the last two days. It hasn’t stopped ringing. ‘What can I do to help?’ I try to tell the people, ‘this tree is huge,’” Ricardi explained.

Ricardi plans to take precautionary measures soon to avoid situations like this from happening again.

“What I intend to do eventually, probably this summer, is take several more trees down. I’ve got some huge pines back there,” Ricardi noted.

Ricardi said it has been a real hoot to see all of these donations continue to come in. He hopes to have all of the trees removed and have the damaged enclosures fixed by the end of march.

To help donate to the cause, you can send a check or money order to:

Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center

P.O. Box 26

Conway, MA 01341

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.