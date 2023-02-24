Fallen trees damage Conway birds of prey rehab center

The owner of the Mass. Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center in Franklin County has been rescuing...
The owner of the Mass. Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center in Franklin County has been rescuing birds for many years, but after a recent storm moved through, the center is in need of help itself.(Western Mass News)
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The owner of the Mass. Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center in Franklin County has been rescuing birds for many years, but after a recent storm moved through, the center is in need of help itself.

Since 1969, the center in Conway has been rescuing owls, falcons, eagles, and other birds before they are healthy enough to be released into the wild.

“Day and night, believe me, I get calls all the time, but I love it. It’s something I really enjoy doing,” said center owner Tom Ricardi.

However, now, Ricardi is in a little bit of a pickle himself. A recent arctic blast with heavy winds brought down several trees, including a big one that damaged at least two enclosures and killed three birds, but he said it could have been much worse.

“If that tree fell two or three feet to the right, it would have wiped out half a dozen enclosures that have a lot of birds in them,” Ricardi added.

While Ricardi continues to care for 65 birds on the property, he still needs to get the trees removed, which he said costs thousands of dollars. Word has gotten out and donations have started to come in. The long-time rehabilitator told Western Mass News he is thankful for the support.

“The phone never stops ringing for the last two days. It hasn’t stopped ringing. ‘What can I do to help?’ I try to tell the people, ‘this tree is huge,’” Ricardi explained.

Ricardi plans to take precautionary measures soon to avoid situations like this from happening again.

“What I intend to do eventually, probably this summer, is take several more trees down. I’ve got some huge pines back there,” Ricardi noted.

Ricardi said it has been a real hoot to see all of these donations continue to come in. He hopes to have all of the trees removed and have the damaged enclosures fixed by the end of march.

To help donate to the cause, you can send a check or money order to:

  • Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center
  • P.O. Box 26
  • Conway, MA 01341

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a major pile up crash on the Mass Pike
Several people injured in 15 vehicle crash on Mass Pike
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Friday afternoon forecast
Wind and cold with weekend snow showers
A pizza restaurant has gone viral for seeking "non-stupid people" for its current job openings.
Pizzeria goes viral for looking to hire ‘non-stupid people’
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays

Latest News

A collection drive is underway in western Massachusetts with a local nonprofit looking for...
United Way seeking item donations for ‘Power of the Purse’ drive
Kevin Hart will be bringing his comedy tour to Springfield this spring.
Kevin Hart bringing comedy tour to MassMutual Center in Springfield
First lady Jill Biden reads from the Dr. Seuss book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" while...
Dr. Seuss’ ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ gets a sequel
Crews respond to a major pile up crash on the Mass Pike
Several people injured in 15 vehicle crash on Mass Pike