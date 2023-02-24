Jackknifed tractor trailer causing major pile up on Mass Pike

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Libby James
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, a jackknifed tractor trailer caused a 14 car pile up on the Mass Pike.

The crash was near exit 74 EB and traffic was diverted off exit 63.

Reported injuries are unknown at this time and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The scene has since cleared and the road is back open.

