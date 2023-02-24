Lighter wind, but very cold to start the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Strong wind gusts across the area today with some peak gusts around 40-50mph and a few near 70mph in the high terrain! Wind gusts will lower and subside this evening and tonight as high pressure builds. Snow showers and flurries end and skies become mostly clear.

A frigid night on tap with lows falling into the single digits. While wind gets much lighter, we do keep a breeze, which will pull wind chills down to near 0 through Saturday morning.

Weak low pressure will swing across New England Saturday, bringing a mainly cloudy sky to western Mass along with a chance for snow showers and flurries by the early afternoon. Little to no accumulations are expected, though an inch or two can’t be ruled out in the hilltowns. Snow will be quite light and fluffy thanks to temperatures in the lower to middle 20s.

Cold and dry Saturday night, then temperatures turn milder Sunday as wind shifts to the southwest. A Clipper system passes to our north and drags a cold front through in the afternoon with some scattered rain and snow showers. Wind shifts back to the northwest Sunday evening, drying things out.

Monday will be a quiet weather day as the kiddos head back to school. We begin cold and dry with some early sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next storm. Low pressure moves across the US over the weekend and approaches the Great Lakes Monday. A second low will form off the mid-Atlantic coast Monday evening and pass just south of Nantucket. Snow is likely Monday night and may be heavy through Tuesday morning. Snow may continue Tuesday with a chance for some valley mixing mid-day. Overall, the probabilities for 3 or more inches of snow are high and 6 or more moderate for our area. Looking like the plows will be out for this one.

Behind this storm system, we remain in an unsettled weather pattern. Wednesday looks dry, but some scattered showers of rain and snow are possible Thursday and Friday. There’s potential for a stronger storm Friday night into Saturday, but that is still very uncertain at this point.

