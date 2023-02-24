Local leaders introduce new mental heath awareness campaign

By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Josh Daley and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local leaders and students gathered in Springfield to kick off a new mental health awareness campaign designed specifically for youth.

Local leaders shared they are hopeful this campaign will spark a positive change in how young adults are coping with their mental health here in the Springfield area.

The campaign, called “I am more than my mood,” focuses on mental health awareness and encouraging youth to talk about how they feel with peers and adults.

The Youth Mental Health Coalition created this campaign which will run on billboards, social and digital media and on P.V.T.A bus ads in the area through the summer.

The program also offers online resources including mentorship opportunities.

Tiffany Roufinio, Youth Mental Health Coalition manager told us what she hopes the program will accomplish.

“In our community mental health is highly stigmatized and so this campaign presents it in a way people can go to a website in a private way,” said Roufinio. “Once folks get comfortable and confident with their mental health, they can share the resources and the community can begin to heal each other.”

Western Mass News found more than 4 in 10 (42%) students felt persistently sad or hopeless, according to recent data published by the center of disease control.

Youth in Springfield reporting similar levels of sadness. According to data from Springfield Youth Health surveys, 35% of eigth grade students reported sustained feelings of sadness.

For more additional resources are available on the program’s website, morethanmymood.org.

