Local Ukrainian refugee speaks out on one year anniversary of Russian invasion

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday marked the one-year mark since Russia invaded Ukraine and one woman in Agawam, who is from Ukraine, said that it was a solemn day for her, her country, and her family who fled Ukraine to seek safety in America.

February 24 will remain a day that Viktoriya Privedenyuk will always remember. It’s the day Russia invaded her home country of Ukraine one year ago.

“On one hand, I’m happy that Ukraine is standing strong, but I just can’t believe that Russia is still attacking,” Privedenyuk

She told Western Mass News that many of her family members and families she has met in western Massachusetts have taken refuge in America.

“I do have cousins that moved to Washington and even around this area, there’s quite a few of them that I met and it’s a culture shock for them. They want to go back, but it’s war. The reason why they are here is because of war. They would love to go back. They didn’t want to come to America for the time being because of the craziness out there…They definitely miss home. It’s challenging for them because it’s a different culture and just new language, it’s really difficult for them…Most of them my cousins, the families that I’ve met,” Privedenyuk explained.

Scott Hiorns is a retired veteran from Ludlow. He told us while he watched the war unfolding from his television, he was compelled to go help the Ukrainian people.

“My wife and I had been watching the news and I just couldn’t stand watching it anymore and I said to her, ‘We have to talk’ and she said ‘No, we don’t. I know what you want to do. Just go, be careful,’” Hiorns added.

From there, he took a plane to Poland where he helped transport supplies into Lviv, Ukraine before heading back to the Poland border where he spent two-and-a-half weeks helping those in need.

“In April of last year, the Ukrainian people didn’t know that so many people cared. They were all stunned when they came to the border and saw all these people. There were tents everywhere coming out of the border control point…giving out free clothing, free phones and cards, free water and food…the people were all terrified,” Hiorns explained.

He and Privedenyuk both expressed that the Ukrainian spirit has not died and their fight to win the war remains strong.

“The Ukrainians are a lot tougher than people thought they were going to be. They are giving the Russians all they can. They’re fighting a good fight for a good cause: freedom.,” Hiorns added.

“I’m proud. It’s amazing, they are strong people,” Privedenyuk said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.