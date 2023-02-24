Local Ukrainian refugee speaks out on one year anniversary of Russian invasion

By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday marked the one-year mark since Russia invaded Ukraine and one woman in Agawam, who is from Ukraine, said that it was a solemn day for her, her country, and her family who fled Ukraine to seek safety in America.

February 24 will remain a day that Viktoriya Privedenyuk will always remember. It’s the day Russia invaded her home country of Ukraine one year ago.

“On one hand, I’m happy that Ukraine is standing strong, but I just can’t believe that Russia is still attacking,” Privedenyuk

She told Western Mass News that many of her family members and families she has met in western Massachusetts have taken refuge in America.

“I do have cousins that moved to Washington and even around this area, there’s quite a few of them that I met and it’s a culture shock for them. They want to go back, but it’s war. The reason why they are here is because of war. They would love to go back. They didn’t want to come to America for the time being because of the craziness out there…They definitely miss home. It’s challenging for them because it’s a different culture and just new language, it’s really difficult for them…Most of them my cousins, the families that I’ve met,” Privedenyuk explained.

Scott Hiorns is a retired veteran from Ludlow. He told us while he watched the war unfolding from his television, he was compelled to go help the Ukrainian people.

“My wife and I had been watching the news and I just couldn’t stand watching it anymore and I said to her, ‘We have to talk’ and she said ‘No, we don’t. I know what you want to do. Just go, be careful,’” Hiorns added.

From there, he took a plane to Poland where he helped transport supplies into Lviv, Ukraine before heading back to the Poland border where he spent two-and-a-half weeks helping those in need.

“In April of last year, the Ukrainian people didn’t know that so many people cared. They were all stunned when they came to the border and saw all these people. There were tents everywhere coming out of the border control point…giving out free clothing, free phones and cards, free water and food…the people were all terrified,” Hiorns explained.

He and Privedenyuk both expressed that the Ukrainian spirit has not died and their fight to win the war remains strong.

“The Ukrainians are a lot tougher than people thought they were going to be. They are giving the Russians all they can. They’re fighting a good fight for a good cause: freedom.,” Hiorns added.

“I’m proud. It’s amazing, they are strong people,” Privedenyuk said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people injured in 15 vehicle crash on Mass Pike
Several people injured in 15 vehicle crash on Mass. Pike in Brimfield
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Friday afternoon forecast
Lighter wind, but very cold to start the weekend
A pizza restaurant has gone viral for seeking "non-stupid people" for its current job openings.
Pizzeria goes viral for looking to hire ‘non-stupid people’
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Latest News

(FILE) Ukraine flag
Western Mass. residents continuing to support people of Ukraine
Crews responded to downed electrical wires in East Longmeadow.
Fallen trees and power lines lead to power outages, road closures in local towns
This photo shows the skyline of Springfield, MA
Structural issue prompts temporary closure of Connecticut River walkway bridge
Kevin Hart will be bringing his comedy tour to Springfield this spring.
Kevin Hart bringing comedy tour to MassMutual Center in Springfield