MGC discusses reports of illegal sports betting at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission met and discussed the findings from their investigation about why illegal bets were placed at MGM Springfield.

Less than a month after sports betting officially launched in the Bay State. Regulators have discovered that more than $1,000 in illegal college wagers were placed at MGM Springfield in February.

“On February 10 of this year, MGM asked Compliance Director Daniel Miller who notified sports wagering director band that MGM has mistakenly offered sports wagering on two unauthorized events,” said Kathleen Kramer.

During a Massachusetts Gaming Commission meeting, Senior Enforcement Counsel Kathleen Kramer discussed their investigation into how this happened. As wagering on Massachusetts college teams is prohibited.

“Specifically, on February 2, wagering was allowed on a regular season Harvard men’s basketball game versus Yale,” said Kramer. “On February 3, wagering was allowed on a regular seasoned Harvard men’s basketball game verses Brown. “The total winnings $1,106 approximately and the number of bets placed and 28 bets that were placed multiple were in the form of parlays.”

More than $1,000 dollars in illegal wagers were placed on Harvard basketball games this all because the university was incorrectly listed as an out of state school.

“It occurred because when Harvard was originally added to a blacklist document, under a previous jurisdiction requirement of no collegiate sports, it was incorrectly designated as being located in Connecticut not Massachusetts,” said Kramer. “Then when Massachusetts came online to sports wagering and Massachusetts colleges were ineligible for regular season games. Harvard slipped through because of the prior incorrect designation.”

Kramer went on and said that error has since been corrected by BETMGM, which runs the sportsbook out of MGM Springfield.

“In addition to BETMGM reviewing the entire list of collegiate teams and confirming that they are correctly labeled geographically, they have started a daily audit of offered wagers to confirm there are no issues,” said Kramer.

Illegal bets have also been placed at Encore Boston and Plainridge Park.

Any potential penalties for MGM Springfield and the others will be discussed during a hearing with commissioners in mid-March.

Throughout Thursday’s meeting, the gaming commission approved licenses for the nine online sports wagering operators, including BETMGM which will launch on March 10.

