Poland ‘suspicious deaths’ ruled double homicide

Tripp Lake Road residence
Tripp Lake Road residence(WMTW)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLAND, Maine (WABI/WMTW) - The Lewiston school community is mourning the loss of a student after he was found dead in what Maine State Police call a double homicide.

Mohamed Aden, 16, of Lewiston was found dead inside of a home Tuesday along with Shoeb Mohamed Adan, 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts.

The two are not related, according to officials.

Officials say the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department found them during a welfare check at a Tripp Lake Road residence just after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Superintendent Jake Langlais, Aden had attended Lewiston High School and was pursuing his credits for graduation through the district’s Next STEP program.

“He is a beloved member of our community, striving for so many positive things, and he will be missed,” Langlais wrote in a letter to the school community Friday night.

Langlais said district leaders have been receiving pieces of information from Maine State Police since Tuesday but have not been able to share information until now.

“Investigations are ongoing and we are planning for how we will approach the week starting Monday. So many students, family, friends, and staff are shocked and hurting. Our hearts and prayers are with his family, fellow students, teachers, trusted adults and friends. So unimaginable,” Langlais wrote.

Investigators have not revealed how the two are believed to have died.

Police have been interviewing and following leads in Maine and Massachusetts.

They add there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department at 753-2599.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people injured in 15 vehicle crash on Mass Pike
Several people injured in 15 vehicle crash on Mass. Pike in Brimfield
Authorities in West Springfield have arrested a man who was wanted for manslaughter and a...
Suspect facing manslaughter charge arrested at West Springfield motel
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Kevin Hart will be bringing his comedy tour to Springfield this spring.
Kevin Hart bringing comedy tour to MassMutual Center in Springfield
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Latest News

‘Battle of the Bars’ to raise money for Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee
Halfway House Lounge takes home the gold in St. Patrick’s Battle of the Bars
Massachusetts State Police
Police-involved shooting reported overnight in Springfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield crews respond to North Branch Parkway after car strikes pole
West Springfield Police search for woman involved in identity fraud
West Springfield Police search for woman involved in identity fraud
Getting Answers: Local leaders react to living conditions at Springfield Gardens
Getting Answers: Local leaders react to living conditions at Springfield Gardens