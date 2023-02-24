Several people injured in 15 vehicle crash on Mass Pike

Crews respond to a major pile up crash on the Mass Pike
Crews respond to a major pile up crash on the Mass Pike(wggb)
By Libby James
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST
BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, State Police responded to a chain reaction crash involving multiple tractor trailers and cars on the Mass Pike.

Several drivers were hospitalized, the severity of the injuries unknown.

About 15 cars were transported from the scene.

The crash was near exit 74 EB and all lanes were closed until just before 5 A.M.

Police say right now it is believed the crash was caused by icy road.

The scene has since cleared and the road is back open.

