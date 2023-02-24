Several people injured in 15 vehicle crash on Mass Pike

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, State Police responded to a chain reaction crash involving multiple tractor trailers and cars on the Mass Pike.

Several drivers were hospitalized, the severity of the injuries unknown.

About 15 cars were transported from the scene.

Icy roads caused a major pile up on the Mass Pike on Thursday night (wggb)

The crash was near exit 74 EB and all lanes were closed until just before 5 A.M.

Police say right now it is believed the crash was caused by icy road.

The scene has since cleared and the road is back open.

