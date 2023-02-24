Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in finding a missing teenager.

They said that 16-year-old Davaris Washington ran away from home on February 20 and has not returned.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police youth aide unit at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency number at (413) 787-6300.

