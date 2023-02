ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a car fire on I-91 southbound before exit 38 in the Enfield area.

According to Trooper Grice, crews received the call around 4 p.m.

Officials confirmed an unknown malfunction of the car caused the fire.

No injuries reported.

