Structural issue prompts temporary closure of Connecticut River walkway bridge

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A walkway bridge on the Connecticut River Bikeway has been closed temporarily.

Springfield DPW was notified of a structural issue related to the elevated section that spans over the CSX rail line from West Springfield, just north of the Memorial Bridge.

Barriers will block of that section until necessary repairs can be made. MassDOT said these issues appeared this winter as a result of the cold weather freeze and thaw cycle.

The walkway will remain closed until further notice.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.