Suspect facing manslaughter charge arrested at West Springfield motel

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities in West Springfield have arrested a man who was wanted for manslaughter and a drug-related charge.

West Springfield Police said that, on Wednesday afternoon, they received information that 30-year-old Derek Wayne Webb had an outstanding arrest warrant, allegedly cut off his parole ankle bracelet, and was possibly at a motel room on Riverdale Street.

Officers went to the motel and made a contact with a female who said that Webb wasn’t in the room, that she didn’t know his whereabouts, and reportedly told investigators that “Derek is too smart for you guys to catch.”

Police saw items that appeared to belong to a male, but Webb wasn’t in the room. They cleared the scene and while an officer was parked in a nearby lot, he reportedly saw a male, wearing only boxers, running behind the motel and jump through the window of the room.

Investigators went back to the room, knocked on the door, and Webb allegedly answered the door. He was immediately placed under arrest and taken to the police department for booking on charges of manslaughter and distribution of Class A substance.

