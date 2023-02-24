Town by Town: Local chef receives award, free smoke detectors, couple celebrates wedding anniversary

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town took us to Holyoke, Easthampton, and Springfield.

On Thursday, a local chef Chris Bland received the admiration award from the MiraVista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke for his community spirit and commitment to recovery.

The 32-year-old Springfield resident, who is in long term recovery, has made time for acts of kindness toward others, which included delivering meals to the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bland received the award at 10 a.m. from members of MiraVista’s senior leadership team.

The Easthampton Fire Department will be partnering with the American Red cross again this year to install free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors throughout the city.

Individuals are eligible for this program if your home was built before 1975, your current smoke alarms are at least 10 years old, you must own the home, and apartments-apartment complexes are not eligible.

These installations will be done on Monday, April 3 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In Springfield, one local couple is celebrating 77 years of marriage.

Robert and Delores Lewis have been married since 1946 and today they celebrated with family and friends.

The cake was made by a local popular bakery, La Fiorentina in Springfield.

Western Mass News was also there for Robert and Delores’ 75 anniversary and we wish them all the best on their special day.

