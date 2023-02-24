United Way seeking item donations for ‘Power of the Purse’ drive

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A collection drive is underway in western Massachusetts with a local nonprofit looking for donations to help women in difficult situations.

“Personally, being a woman that has suffered from domestic violence in the past and have triumphed over that, this is something that, if I had the opportunity to have when I was in that situation, would have been so fulfilling for me and empowering for me to know there was other people who do not know me and do not know my situation,” said Yessenia Sanchez.

For a second year in a row, the United Way of Pioneer Valley is collecting donations for their ‘Power of the Purse’ drive. Sanchez is a volunteer and told Western Mass News how heartwarming it is to help other survivors of domestic violence like herself.

Jennifer Kinsman, the United Way’s director of community impact, told us they distributed around 2,000 purses in 2022 and this year, more help is needed.

“It’s a wonderful program that gives back to people who need it the most. We support women who are survivors of domestic violence and women re-entering society after being incarcerated and women who are in shelters…so we distribute purses to those organizations and give them to the women who need them,” Kinsman said.

After the last drive and hearing the positive feedback, they knew they had to do it again

“We did hear back from a number of recipients and they were thrilled to get these purses and they loved the notes. They were touched that someone that they will never meet took the time to put together a purse full of toiletries,” Kinsman explained.

Items needed include flashlights, umbrellas, notebooks, pens, and toiletries “If people have any inclination to donate, we need some toothpaste, lotion, shampoo, lip balm, that type of thing. They can be small sizes, regular sizes. It doesn’t matter. We will take it all,” Kinsman added.

For those interested in donating, there is still time. “We will start distributing them in March. We haven’t set a final date yet,” Kinsman said.

You can drop-off donations at the United Way of Pioneer Valley at 1441 Main Street in Springfield.

