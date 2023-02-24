Western Mass. residents continuing to support people of Ukraine

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday marked one year since the war in Ukraine began and the western Massachusetts community continues to come together to help the people in Ukraine.

Support from across America continues to pour in for Ukraine one year after Russia invaded the country. Over the past year, community members locally have come together to help the Ukrainian military and those who have fled the country.

“I can’t believe it’s already been a year. You got to give all the credit to the Polish people and the Polish government and the brave soldiers of Ukraine for really defending their country for a year now. They deserve all the credit,” said Paul Kozub, owner and founder of V-One Vodka.

Kozub was just one of the many people from the United States who went to the Poland-Ukraine border to help the Ukrainians.

“It was a life changing experience to see thousands of women and children, hundreds of buses fleeing over the border. I was there day 7 through day 14 of the invasion, so it was so brand new. Everyone was scared. They didn’t know. Really, this is the first major battle in 75 years in Europe…nobody was used to anything like that,” Kozub added.

Lawmakers in Massachusetts also expressed their continuous support for Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of the invasion. Congressman Richard Neal said in a statement, in part:

“The Kremlin’s unprovoked action remains a horrific stain on humanity, but these senseless attacks were also met with great unity and hope. The Ukrainian people showed the world their resilience and the resilience of democracy.”

U.S. Senator Ed Markey also released a joint statement with the Nuclear Weapons and Arms Control Working Group that read, in part:

“As the devastating war rages on, we must help deliver to the people of Ukraine and our NATO allies the appropriate conventional military support needed to repel Russian aggression.”

Kozub told Western Mass News that the support and aid continues as he is in constant contact with those in Ukraine.

“We actually support a charity called ‘Help the Ukrainian Children Foundation’ and they send direct help right into Ukraine. They are based in Poland, near my distillery, so I’m in contact with Michael there every other week about what we can do to help,” Kozub said.

Kozub also told us that he continues to hold fundraising events locally and that money goes directly towards helping those in Ukraine, including a sold-out event that is being held Friday night.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.