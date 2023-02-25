A Frigid Start With Some Flakes On This Last Weekend Of February

By Zack Duhaime
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A very cold start to the last weekend of February as temps dropped into the single digits. While wind gets much lighter, we do keep a breeze, which will pull wind chills down to near early.

Weak low pressure will swing across New England Saturday, bringing a mainly cloudy sky to western Mass along with a chance for snow showers and flurries late this morning and early afternoon. Little to no accumulations are expected with a dusting in spot, though an inch or two can’t be ruled out in the hilltowns. Snow will be quite light and fluffy thanks to temperatures in the lower to middle 20s.

Cold and dry again tonight, then temperatures turn milder Sunday as wind shifts to the southwest. Temps will be closer to 40 which is close to average. A Clipper system passes to our north and drags a cold front through in the afternoon with some scattered rain and snow showers. Wind shifts back to the northwest Sunday evening, drying things out.

Monday will be a quiet weather day as the kiddos head back to school. We begin cold and dry with some early sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next storm. Low pressure moves across the US over the weekend and approaches the Great Lakes Monday. A second low will form off the mid-Atlantic coast Monday evening and pass just south of Nantucket. Snow is likely Monday night and may be heavy through Tuesday morning. Snow may continue Tuesday with a chance for some valley mixing mid-day. Overall, the probabilities for 3 or more inches of snow are high and 6 or more moderate for our area. Looking like the plows will be out for this one!

Behind this storm system, we remain in an unsettled weather pattern. Wednesday looks dry, but some scattered showers of rain and snow are possible Thursday and Friday. There’s potential for a stronger storm Friday night into Saturday, but that is still very uncertain at this point.

