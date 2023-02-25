Getting Answers: Local leaders react to living conditions at Springfield Gardens

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders react after a key meeting on the living conditions at the Springfield Gardens apartment complexes.

The living conditions in Springfield Garden apartment complexes, like broken pipes, holes in ceilings, no heat, and security concerns that is still not fixed for many.

“We wanted to get some answers for our residents here,” said Click-Bruce. “Obviously, Springfield Gardens is one of our largest landlords here in Springfield and quite frankly, our residents here deserve quality housing.”

On Friday, Springfield city councilor Lavar Click-Bruce spoke to Western Mass News following a virtual meeting the day before with all key parties; tenants, the city, and the attorney for building management, who broke down the issues into two categories: maintenance and crime.

“The common area lights we’re all smashed out that’s crime that’s a crime looks like,” said Attorney Rich Herbert who represents Springfield Gardens. “My client spent over $50,000 in the union in school street property resecuring the doors $50,000 and guess what after they’re installed, they’re destroyed that’s crime.”

Springfield City Councilor Melvin Edwards, who co-hosted the meeting and told us blaming some issues on crime was a distraction.

“What does that have to do with a pipe that’s backed up what does that have to do with no heat or any of the other conditions that were described,” said Edwards. “It’s their responsibility to put locks on the doors. You can go to any of these buildings’ upland down this street on Belmont Avenue here in Springfield and you tell me where there’s’ a lock a secure lock a secure door? They’re supposed to be secure.

Residents also used the Zoom meeting as an opportunity to share the conditions they face.

“My family and others have been without heat and water,” said one resident. “Non-working locks on doors infestation problems daily leaks of dirty water. We had toxic black mold, broken walls, appliances that didn’t work that took months to get repaired. We had an increase in crime going on right at our front door. Let me tell you once those locks were broken on those front doors. You can imagine how many overdoses happen right in those front hallways.”

Click-Bruce told us this meeting has set the stage for moving forward.

“Everything is on the table includes receivership and intimate domain, so everything’s on the table. If we need to do that, we’re going to press forward with that and make sure our residents are represented and make sure they have a voice.”

As for Springfield Gardens, Attorney Herbert offered this statement on Friday that reads in part quote:

“We were grateful to the city council for taking the time to listen and discuss the issues. Everyone here wants the same thing: better housing for Springfield residents... We will continue to expand staff and maintenance and bring local vendors in to assist with the challenges that we face as one of the city’s largest landlords.”

