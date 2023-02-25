Halfway House Lounge takes home the gold in St. Patrick’s Battle of the Bars

By Samantha O'Connor
Feb. 25, 2023
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke held their 3rd Annual Battle of the Bars Friday night at the Holyoke Knight of Columbus Council 90.

The annual fundraising event featured bartenders from six local bars competing to earn the most tips. The winning bar receives the honor of hosting the trophy celebration.

The bartenders faced off in team of two, starting with Trista Kasperowski of Slainte and Bree Prattico of the Holyoke Elks. Kasperowski managed to raise $3,233, beating out Prattico’s $1,791.

Colleen Flanagan represented the Halfway House, racking up $4,505. She went up against Brie Bissel of Griffin’s Café, who earned $804.

In the final round, Gabby Dulude of Pic’s Pub raised $1,915, beating out Josh Weilgosz of Francie’s who earned $1,262.

South Hadley’s Halfway House came out on top in the end, and they plan to hold the grand trophy celebration in the near future.

Overall, nearly $14,000 was raised to help fund the St. Patrick’s Committee.

