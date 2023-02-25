Police-involved shooting reported overnight in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police responded to the area of Union and Main Streets in Springfield early Saturday morning for an undisclosed incident with a suspect.

According to State Police Media Communications Director Dave Procopio, troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit “were involved in an incident with a suspect” around 2:30 am. Saturday when a police-involved shooting took place.

Procopio added that the State Police are assisting the Hampden District Attorney in the investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

