Springfield crews respond to North Branch Parkway after car strikes pole

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the area of North Branch Parkway and Fox Road Saturday morning after a car struck a pole.

According to Springfield Fire, the call came in around 2:15 a.m.

Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

