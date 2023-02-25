Springfield crews respond to North Branch Parkway after car strikes pole

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the area of North Branch Parkway and Fox Road Saturday morning after a car struck a pole.

According to Springfield Fire, the call came in around 2:15 a.m.

Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

