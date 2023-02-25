Town by Town: Annual legacy awards luncheon, flag raising ceremony, Winterfest parade

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town took us to Springfield, Chicopee, and West Springfield.

On Friday, Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing in Springfield hosted the Stone Soul organization’s annual legacy awards luncheon.

One of the recipients of the Stone Soul Legacy awards was Paul Lambert, President and CEO of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

Representatives from the Loomis communities, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, and representative Bud Williams were in attendance.

In Chicopee, city officials and members of the public gathered in front of city hall this morning to raise the Black History Month flag. The flag-raising ceremony celebrated the contributions of black Americans to the city, the country, and the world.

The event featured a brief ceremony with remarks from Mayor Vieau.

The JO Sallins Jazz trio also performed at the event.

There will be a Winterfest parade at noon in the Iglesias Cristianas Church Hall in West Springfield. The Dixieland band, drawings, raffle, and more will conclude the crowning of Winterfest 2023.

Since the temperature will be brisk this weekend, the mounted horses from the sheriff’s department will not be able to participate. However, Willow the alpaca will be there from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside many downtown businesses, some fun free giveaways will also be available.

