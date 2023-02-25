West Springfield Police search for woman involved in identity fraud

West Springfield Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman involved in...
West Springfield Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman involved in identity fraud.(West Springfield Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman involved in identity fraud.

On February 23 at 3:45 p.m., the identity fraud occurred at a local business on Park Street in West Springfield, officials confirmed.

If anyone has any information any information on this individual is asked to contact Detective Latino at (413)-263-3210 ext. 244

