West Springfield’s Winterfest makes snowy return after pandemic pause

By Glenn Kittle and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield’s annual Winterfest celebration is back after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In downtown West Springfield, it was a snowy celebration as people viewed what the city’s Main Street shops have to offer during their annual Winterfest.

Business owners and employees told Western Mass News that the event was a great way to get some much-needed facetime with their customers.

“Since 9 o’clock this morning, there have been a plethora of people coming in,” Laura Roe, owner of Laura’s Unique Boutique, told us. “They’re in and out. I’ve been watching them go into businesses. This is my first year here.”

“It’s been fun having people and having kids come in with their balloons and they’re excited just to be out, even though it’s 19 degrees,” added Fast Feet Inc. salesperson Chris Rich.

Various businesses along the downtown strip offered giveaways, raffles, and prizes in their stores to shoppers in honor of Winterfest.

However, from a business perspective, shopkeepers told us that the increased exposure has allowed them to make more sales.

“It’s been great,” Rich said. “Even though it’s cold, people are buying shoes. We just got a new shipment of inventory in, so it’s great timing between Winterfest and the coming season of running.”

“It’s a feature to get them in here to see what I have,” Roe added. “I get a lot of the wow factor because there are a lot of blingy things in here, and I customize a lot of items in here.”

The day finished off with an indoor Mardi Gras-themed parade at the Iglesias Cristianas Church Hall, where the raffles and giveaways also took place.

Business owners said that Winterfest’s return after the COVID-19 pandemic was a complete success.

“This is a great little event and I’m excited to be a part of it!” Roe said.

