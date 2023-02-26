Bernardston crews responded to a two car crash on Route 10

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Addie Patterson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST
BERNARDSTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, crews responded to a two car crash on Route 10 in the area of Dead River Company in Bernardston.

According to the Bernardston Fire Department, crews received the call at 6:17 p.m. where both cars were headed westbound on Route 10.

Officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Several surrounding police departments responded to the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

