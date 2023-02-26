East Longmeadow officials organize child car safety event

By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, police and fire officials invited community members to come and have their child’s car seat checked in East Longmeadow.

Mandy Summers, the training coordinator for the Massachusetts Child Passenger Safety Program told us it’s important to make sure all car seats are installed correctly.

“We see a lot of car seats that aren’t in exactly tight enough, that needs to move less than an inch where it’s connected to the car,” said Summers. “So we see some car seats are a little too loose, and any extra movement will cause extra movement in a crash that could lead to more injuries.”

Certified child passenger safety techs were there to check the car seats making sure they were all safe and secure.

The East Longmeadow Fire Department also hosted fire house and fire truck tours for all who attended.

The free event ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

