The Holyoke Public Library holds a virtual reality games event

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A local public library held an open game play event in Holyoke.

Guests could play a variety of different video gaming systems like Nintendo Switch, virtual reality games, and more.

Organizers told Western Mass News their goal was to bring the community together.

Peter Dekant, the co-owner, and manager of One Up Games On the Go said, “Gaming is something that all players and people can be a part of. It is a lack of discrimination against all diversities it has no boarders it has no barriers all people can play together and game.”

People of all ages were encouraged to come out and be a part of the event.

It took place from 11am until two today at the library’s community meeting room.

The Holyoke Public Library will be hold another open game play on April 22.

