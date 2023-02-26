Plowable Snow on the Way Monday Night into Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Light snow showers off and on Sunday bringing some scattered coatings on top of what we saw Saturday across the area. Temperatures today a bit warmer Sunday with highs reaching the middle and upper 30′s. Sunday night, mostly clear skies with temperatures falling to the lower 20′s. A slight breeze coming in out of the northwest tonight around 5 to 15mph, could bring wind chills into the lower teens overnight. Monday will be a mostly dry day, starting out with mostly sunny skies Monday, and temperatures in the lower to middle 20′s. The majority of the day will be mainly sunny as well with highs topping off in the middle 30′s.

We are watching a snow storm for Monday night into Tuesday. Winter weather Advisories are already in place for all of Massachusetts and Southern New England, with Winter Storm Watches in place for Berkshire county, and the eastern slopes of the Berkshires, for monday night into Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday will be First Alert Weather Days.

Low pressure currently bringing severe weather to the central U.S will carve across the country, and pass to the north. A secondary low pressure will form to our south, bringing in wind out of the northeast, locking in the colder air. Snow showers on monday ngiht should begin anytime between 7-10pm, lasting through the day on Tuesday. Heaviest snow will happen in the overnight. Monday evening’s commute will likely not be impacted. Tuesday morning’s commute likely will be impacted with school cancellations likely as well. Snow showers should last through the day on Tuesday, coming down light to steady. Ending in the evening hours between 7-11pm. As far as snow totals, early estimates are showing about 4-6 inches for the valley, with 6-10 inches for the higher elevations in Berkshire county, and the eastern slopes of the Berkshires. This event will likely be all snow, with plenty of cold air aloft.

Wednesday will be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40′s. Then a bit of an active weather pattern going into the end of next week with showers possible thursday, and rain/snow mix possible Friday into saturday, lasting possibly into sunday morning.

