Some Rain/Snow Showers Today With Plowable Snow On The Way?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Cold temperatures again to start of this morning with teens for most. There are a few areas of fog as well this morning. With some low level moisture around, some slick spots are likely in some spots.

Temps will be closer to 40 by this afternoon which is close to average. A Clipper system passes to our north and drags a cold front through in the afternoon with some scattered rain and snow showers. Wind shifts back to the northwest Sunday evening, drying things out.

Monday will be a quiet weather day as the kiddos head back to school. We begin cold and dry with some early sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next storm. Low pressure moves across the US over the weekend and approaches the Great Lakes Monday. A second low will form off the mid-Atlantic coast Monday evening and pass just south of Nantucket.

Snow is likely Monday night and may be heavy through Tuesday morning. Snow may continue Tuesday with a chance for some valley mixing mid-day. Overall, the probabilities for 3 or more inches of snow are high and 6 or more moderate for our area. A general 4-8″ Snowfall seems reasonable as of now. Looking like the plows will be out for this one! We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday Night-Tuesday for thus reason.

Behind this storm system, we remain in an unsettled weather pattern. Wednesday looks dry, but some scattered showers of rain and snow are possible Thursday and Friday. There’s potential for a stronger storm Friday night into Saturday, but that is still very uncertain at this point.

