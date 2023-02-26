Springfield crews respond after car hits house on Goodwin Street
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Goodwin Street Sunday morning for reports of a car hitting a house.
According to Springfield Fire officials, the call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m.
One occupant extricated themself from their vehicle and was sent to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The home’s residents were not displaced.
The cause of the accident has not been made public at this time.
