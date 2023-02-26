Springfield Sportsmen’s Show gearing people up to enjoy the great outdoors

By Glenn Kittle and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - People from across New England gathered at the Big E fairgrounds to visit the largest hunting and fishing show in the northeast.

Hunting, fishing, camping supplies – you name the outdoor activity, and the Springfield Sportsmen’s Show probably has it for you.

President of the Outdoor Sports Expo Group Doug Sousa told Western Mass News that he has seen many people turn to outdoor recreation and sports after the pandemic.

“I think folks were tired of being cooped up indoors and they found hunting and fishing as a way to go outside and enjoy themselves and not necessarily be in a crowd and it stuck,” Sousa said.

The sportsman show also allowed people to learn some of the tricks of the trade from professional fishers and hunters.

35-year professional bass fisherman Skip Bryant told Western Mass News that he has taught both newcomers and seasoned fishermen.

“A lot of people have not fished, a lot of people have not hunted,” Bryant said. “There is so much down here for the show. If they need a vehicle to tow to get to the hunting areas, whatever else.”

Sousa told us that while the show is able to provide people with the equipment they need for a better outdoor experience, he hopes that people who visit the expo grow an appreciation for the great outdoors.

“There’s something for everyone that enjoys the outdoors,” he said. “We have a lot of kayaks, we have a lot of different things. If they have ever thought if they might want to hunt or fish, there’s all sorts of levels.”

