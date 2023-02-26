The St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 Chicopee colleen

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, the 2023 Colleen Contest and Coronation Ball took place in Chicopee.

Judges narrowed down all the contestants to the top 5.

The Colleen ladies are scored based on accomplishments, personality, poise and appearance.

Organizers of the event told Western Mass News the annual tradition, is something residents look forward to each year.

Kathy Silva, 2023 Woods Award winner said, “We do a lot for the community and it’s just a great feeling to know that you’re actually helping out.”

The 2023 Chicopee Colleen is Kailyn Poniatowski.

Poniatowski and her court will represent the city of Chicopee in the St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 19 and at other upcoming events.

