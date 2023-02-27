Communities issuing parking bans to help get roads cleared, provide for public safety

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several parking bans have been issued ahead of the approaching snowstorm and violators could be facing fines and even have their cars towed.

Springfield Public Works Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News that the ban is in place to help get the roads cleared off and safe in time for the morning commute.

“An average roadway is 28 feet wide and if you have cars on both sides, that only leaves you 10 or 11 feet in the middle. Therefore, the roads aren’t getting cleared as properly,” Cignoli said.

We’re digging deeper into the punishments for parking ban violators. In Springfield, the parking ban goes into effect Monday at 7 p.m. If your car is found on the street, you could be hit with a $50 fine and if your vehicle is towed, you’re also on the hook for the towing expenses. In Chicopee, the parking ban starts at 8 p.m. and violators will be hit with a smaller fine of $15 and could have their vehicle towed as well.

Interstate Towing has extra crews on standby in anticipation of parking ban violators. General Manager Stephen Gonneville told us their crews are typically busy when parking bans are put in place. He explained how non-compliance creates more dangerous conditions for first responders.

“It’s normally very busy. The parking ban, it’s important to adhere to the parking ban. If they go to plow and the snow gets packed, the streets get narrower and the emergency vehicles can’t get down the street if people don’t adhere to the parking bans during the snow event,” Gonneville said.

Gonneville added that he anticipates his crews will also be busy responding to car accidents across western Massachusetts.

“We’re going to be busy. It’s probably going to be the first major significant snowfall of the season. We’re expecting a lot of spinouts and crashes especially through the morning commute,” Gonneville noted.

You can CLICK HERE for a full list of those parking bans.

