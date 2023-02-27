Eversource prepares for possible power outages ahead of Monday’s winter storm

HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -As the winter weather is predicted in the forecast. Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress told us they are prepared for whatever comes our way.

“We’re tracking the storm and we’re tracking all the forecasts because what we want to know is the timing,” said Ress. “We want to know for instance what kind of snow are we expecting to see and if it is that wet heavy snow that can impact trees and trees are the number on cause of power outages.”

Ress added that they also brought in three contractors to help respond to any outages that come up.

She emphasized that if you do see any downed wires to stay away and call for help.

