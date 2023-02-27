Franklin County prepares for largest snowfall of the season

In downtown Greenfield, there is a lot of foot traffic and drivers on the roads getting ready for what is projected to be the first major snowfall of the year.
By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has its eyes on Franklin County as we track the latest snow storm making its way into our region.

In downtown Greenfield, there is a lot of foot traffic and drivers on the roads getting ready for what is projected to be the first major snowfall of the year.

From the looks of it, there was no salt or pretreatment visible on the roads or sidewalks downtown when we drove through in our weather tracker. From what people have told us, they are excited for what Monday night could bring.

“I just dropped off my eight-year-old and my four-year-old great-nieces, and they are psyched to have a snow day tomorrow, even though it was their first day back,” Sarah Patton of Shutesbury told us.

“I work with the town. I’m hoping for a snow day tomorrow,” said Patricia Meisner of Greenfield. “Excited, not really, because I have to clean my car off. I’ll be buried for a while.”

The annual State of the City address is set to take place at Greenfield City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Monday night. City officials, including Mayor Roxann Wedegartner and the city council president, are scheduled to speak.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snowstorm tonight through Tuesday, then we are watching for another potential "big" storm...
Snowstorm set for most of southern New England
Mayor Sarno reacts to fatal officer-involved shooting near MGM Springfield
Mayor Sarno reacts to fatal officer-involved shooting near MGM Springfield
Western Mass News First Alert Weather
Closings and Delays
The St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 Chicopee colleen
The St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 Chicopee colleen
Authorities in West Springfield have arrested a man who was wanted for manslaughter and a...
Suspect facing manslaughter charge arrested at West Springfield motel

Latest News

The largest snow storm of the season is heading our way, causing schools to cancel ahead of the...
Multiple school district issue closings ahead of overnight snow storm
Western Mass News spoke with the owners of two landscaping companies who said that they are...
Snow plow drivers welcoming this winter’s biggest storm yet
Several parking bans have been issued ahead of the approaching snowstorm and violators could be...
Communities issuing parking bans to help get roads cleared, provide for public safety
The impending inclement weather has forced some local cities and towns to enact parking bans.
THE LATEST: Parking Bans