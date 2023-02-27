Franklin County prepares for largest snowfall of the season

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has its eyes on Franklin County as we track the latest snow storm making its way into our region.

In downtown Greenfield, there is a lot of foot traffic and drivers on the roads getting ready for what is projected to be the first major snowfall of the year.

From the looks of it, there was no salt or pretreatment visible on the roads or sidewalks downtown when we drove through in our weather tracker. From what people have told us, they are excited for what Monday night could bring.

“I just dropped off my eight-year-old and my four-year-old great-nieces, and they are psyched to have a snow day tomorrow, even though it was their first day back,” Sarah Patton of Shutesbury told us.

“I work with the town. I’m hoping for a snow day tomorrow,” said Patricia Meisner of Greenfield. “Excited, not really, because I have to clean my car off. I’ll be buried for a while.”

The annual State of the City address is set to take place at Greenfield City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Monday night. City officials, including Mayor Roxann Wedegartner and the city council president, are scheduled to speak.

