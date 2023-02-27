Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Chicopee to close after 185 years

Holy Name was one of five Chicopee parishes that remained open amid major parish closures back in 2009.
By Raegan Loughrey and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Catholic Communications Diocese of Springfield’s has announced that Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Chicopee will close its doors June 30th.

Springfield Bishop William D. Byrne made this announcement, citing a significant drop in Mass attendance and increased operating expenses.

According to the diocese, the church was established in 1838 and is the oldest parish in the Diocese of Springfield. The church was built between 1857-1859 by Irish immigrants.

Holy Name was one of five Chicopee parishes that remained open amid major parish closures back in 2009.

