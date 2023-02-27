THE LATEST: Parking Bans

The impending inclement weather has forced some local cities and towns to enact parking bans.
By Western Mass News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Here’s a look at some local cities and towns that have enacted parking bans:

AGAWAM

Parking ban will be in effect from 10 p.m. Monday, February 27 through 12 a.m. Wednesday, March 1

BELCHERTOWN

Seasonal parking ban in effect from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. from November 1 to April 1.

GRANVILLE

Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to April 30.

HOLLAND

Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to March 31.

MONSON

Parking ban in effect from 10 p.m. Monday, February 27 through 12 a.m. Monday, March 1

ORANGE

Parking ban in effect from 7 p.m. Monday, February 27 through 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 28

PALMER

There is an enforced seasonal parking ban starting at 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. from December 1 until March 31.

PITTSFIELD

Parking ban is in effect from February 27 at 7 a.m. through March 1 at 7 a.m.

Pittsfield residents in and around the downtown area can use McKay Street parking garage, it will be open to the public starting on February 26 and throughout the duration of the emergency.

WARE

A seasonal parking ban is in effect from December 1 until March 31.

